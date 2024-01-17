A ceramics piece spotted amid a plethora of pottery in an Oxfordshire farmhouse has been identified as a centuries-old Chinese treasure.

The important object was hiding among a mixture of blue and white pottery displayed on a table.

Paul, a valuer for Hanson Holloway’s Auctioneers in Banbury, said: "I noticed a ginger jar among a collection of Copeland and Staffordshire-made plates and bowls. I was taken by its striking shade of blue. It was an interesting piece so I asked for permission to take it away to carry out more research."

It was inspected by the firm’s Asian consultant Adam Schoon, who's appeared on TV’s Antiques Road Show before.

The ginger jar is expected to make between £1,000 and £1,500 and spark worldwide interest. Credit: Hanson Holloway’s Auctioneers

He determined that the 9in ginger jar was a centuries-old Chinese treasure made during the reign of Emperor Kangxi, the fourth emperor of the Qing Dynasty who ruled China from 1662 to 1722.

The late 17th century object, which is more than 300 years old, is painted in inky blue tones of cobalt blue and decorated with flowering plants growing from a weather rock together with a fanciful bird.

Around its shoulders is a deep lappet collar filled with leafy scroll work.

Adam said: "The inky-blue design is very suggestive of the Kangxi period. It was a delight to examine it. It should do extremely well at auction. Collectors from the Far East are keen to repatriate items like this to their homeland."

The Chinese ginger jar will be offered in Hanson Holloway’s February 3 Banbury Fine Art and Antiques sale. Credit: Hanson Holloway’s Auctioneers

Paul said: "The piece is an example of China’s exemplary dedication to creating the finest ceramics. Under Emperor Kangxi China experienced cultural advancement and blue and white ceramics flourished. Imperial kilns were reopened to create high quality objects. Such were their popularity King William III of England housed a large collection at Hampton Court Palace.

"The blue was created by the distinctive cobalt oxide mixture which was imported from Persia to begin with. Cobalt ores were ground into a pigment and then painted directly onto the smooth porcelain body. In Chinese culture the colour blue has deep significance. It’s associated with growth and advancement and represents the element of wood. Kingfisher blue was highly attractive to the Chinese court and the Emperor himself.

"It’s a remarkable farmhouse find. Despite it lacking its lid, we expect the ginger jar to make between £1,000 and £1,500 and spark worldwide interest. That came as a real surprise to our seller. They thought it was just another piece of blue and white pottery.

"It’s so important to get items valued. Many people have objects tucked away at home, perhaps inherited, and they have no idea of their worth. Let us take a look. You just might be sitting on a windfall."

