Hampshire police have recovered many suspected stolen garden power tools from an area of woodland in Everlsey.

The tools, which include leaf blowers, hedge trimmers and chainsaws, were found at around 6:30pm last night (Monday 15 January) off The Welsh Drive.

Officers have launched an investigation and enquiries remain ongoing to identify the rightful owners of equipment.

They urge tool owners to protectively mark their equipment, so that if it is ever lost or stolen, it can be easily returned to the owner when found.

Owners are able to register their valuables using the website Immobilise, which is a free service that can help recover items.

Police ask if you have been a victim of crime recently or have had similar items stolen from your property to contact 101, quoting 44240021322.

To prevent this crime they suggest:

Remove the tools from you vehicle and store securely overnight where possible

Mark tools clearly with your name or company name and address using paint pens and seal with a clear lacquer spray

Consider using smart or GPS tags on high value items to enable them to be tracked

Use a lockable cabinet within your van to store the tools during the day

Use a small camera designed to record within vehicles

Take photographs of items of value, making a note of the serial numbers and registering them online at a property register site

