Tributes have been paid to a much-loved partner and father after he tragically died in a collision in Ticehurst.

Emergency services were called to the incident involving a white Honda and a blue Vauxhall on the junction of Whiligh and High Street around 12.50pm on 8 December.

The passenger of the Honda, Michael Bartholomew, 80, from Wadhurst lost his life as a result of the collision on 21 December, despite the best efforts of paramedics.

Another 81-year-old man, the driver of the Honda, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries and has since been discharged.

Michael’s family have issued the following tribute: "We want to thank all of the police officers, air ambulance and hospital staff who were so good with Michael. The care he received was amazing.

"Michael was a footballer in his younger days and an avid cricketer. He belonged to a sports club and was in rotary for more than 20 years.

"As a plumber by trade, everyone knew him in Wadhurst. He was a much-loved man in the village.

"Michael, a father of two, was the partner of Eileen for 13 years after he lost his first wife, and they spent many happy years together."

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or captured any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.