Campaigners are calling on Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion to turn down the lights at its football ground.

Environmental concerns have been previously raised about light pollution from the site in Falmer, East Sussex but those behind the calls say the orange glow is now worse than ever.

The club says it needs to use the current amount of light to maintain the grass pitch so it can operate as a business.

More artificial light is used in the winter to make up for loss of natural sunlight.

Campaigner Steve Geliot wants the Seagulls to discuss potential alternatives and says the current situation is damaging wildlife,

"I'm just disappointed that there's no chance of even opening a conversation about looking for a solution.

"There's just been a brick wall all the way and however many people get upset there's been absolutely no movement whatsoever.

"It's a big public health issue. Environmentally it drives down insects, it's a cause of insect decline so it's just terrible for biodiversity."

Play Brightcove video

Watch: Residents describe seeing beams of light in the sky as ITV's Good Morning Britain find a mixed response to the issue

A spokesman for the club said, "Like most businesses, the football club must balance its concern for, and responsibility to help protect, the environment with our need to practically run our business as a Premier League football club.

"With millions of pounds worth of athletic and footballing talent playing in each match, we must not only meet and maintain league regulations for the quality of our playing surface, but we also have a duty of care to our players and those of visiting teams.

"Our results on the pitch govern the overall health of our businesses, and with it the thousands of directly and indirectly created jobs, 90 per cent of which are local, not to mention the overall local economic impact - independently measured in excess of £600 million each year.

"In the winter months, whilst we may at times experience high rainfall and high winds, with little or no natural sunlight, a grass pitch misses a key element of its natural ability to regenerate and grow after use. We must therefore replicate that loss of light artificially.

"We will always limit the use of artificial light, but we are unable to further limit or eliminate its use completely. To do so, would be to significantly neglect the other responsibilities highlighted."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...