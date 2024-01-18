A vehicle has reportedly been stolen from a fire station forecourt in Hampshire while its owner was attending an emergency.

The black Mitsubishi L200 is believed to have been taken from Hartley Wintney Fire Station along Brewhouse Lane overnight on Tuesday.

The vehicle's owner was providing on-call emergency co-responder cover at the time.

Hartley Wintney Fire Station posted on X, formerly Twitter, in the hope of finding the vehicle.

In a statement Hampshire Constabulary said: "It was reported that a black Mitsubishi L200 was stolen from the fire station forecourt on Brewhouse Lane, Hartley Wintney, between 10pm on 16 January and 8am on 17 January.

"Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number 44240023899.

In a statement, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "An on-call firefighter who was out working in the community providing medical co-responding cover, returned to Hartley Wintney Fire Station to find his personal vehicle had been stolen.

"We are supporting the firefighter involved as our estates team investigate the incident which has also been referred to the police."

