A toddler was taken to hospital with injuries after being hit by a car in Brighton.

Emergency services attended the scene on Springfield Road on Sunday (14 January).

It happened at around 2.15pm and the driver failed to stop at the scene.

A witness to the hit and run described the vehicle as grey and small. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A witness to the hit and run described the vehicle as grey and small.

The child was taken to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Sussex Police has asked anyone who has information about the incident to contact them online or by calling 101 quoting reference 651 of 14/1.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...