Hunt for driver after toddler injured in Brighton hit and run
A toddler was taken to hospital with injuries after being hit by a car in Brighton.
Emergency services attended the scene on Springfield Road on Sunday (14 January).
It happened at around 2.15pm and the driver failed to stop at the scene.
A witness to the hit and run described the vehicle as grey and small.
The child was taken to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
Sussex Police has asked anyone who has information about the incident to contact them online or by calling 101 quoting reference 651 of 14/1.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...