Items from the estate of the trailblazing ex-speaker of the House of Commons Baroness Betty Boothroyd are to be auctioned off.

Lady Boothroyd, a former Labour MP, remains the only woman to be elected into the role, a position she was in for more than eight years from April 1992 to October 2000.

A thanksgiving service for the remarkable politician, who was born in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire took place in Westminster this week following her death at the age of 93 last year.

Possessions going under the hammer at Special Auction Services in Newbury, Berkshire include a large certificated diamond solitaire ring, her prized collection of frogs and a Frances Segelman resin bust.

Betty Boothroyd's certificated diamond solitaire ring Credit: ITV Meridian

The lots are expected to fetch £200,000 with the money being shared between six charities, which Executors hope will be 'life changing'.

It's thought the diamond ring, valued at up to £100,000, will generate the most interest but the collection also features photographs documenting Boothroyd's career in and out of Westminster.

Pictures of her campaigning for seats around the country is estimated to generate £100 to £120.

People will also be able to get their hands on framed images of her meeting Bill Clinton, with an estimate of £40 to £60, and Nelson Mandela, estimated between £20 and £30.

Director of Special Auction Services Thomas Forrester says the auction will reflect the 'glamour' shown by the late politician

Director of Special Auction Services Thomas Forrester said, "We've got everything from Boris Yeltsin to Bill Clinton to Nelson Mandela, many other speakers from around the world.

"She did a huge amount of work within politics and within showing off our Parliament, the Palace of Westminster, our process, which we may lampoon in this country however it is used as a bastion of how democracy can work.

"She would go around the world and there's certainly Ho Chi Minh from the 1960s, there's a photograph with John F Kennedy on his campaign in the early sixties, there's a signed dedicated inaugural programme.

Photographs being auctioned document Betty Boothroyd's political career Credit: ITV Meridian

"She didn't like to boast but these are items that I found inside the house. It is a surprising life!"

A black leather House of Commons dispatch box with gilt tooling bearing cypher for Elizabeth II and Betty Boothroyd could go for up to £300.

Meanwhile, it's anticipated a wooden coloured silhouette cut out of the former speak dated 1997 could sell for between £30 and £50.

The auction will take place on January 23rd.

