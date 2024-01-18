Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Firefighters were on the scene for several hours putting out the blaze

A secondary school in Hove will be closed this morning after a fire broke out yesterday evening.

Crews were called to Blatchington Mill School at 5.42pm to reports of smoke on Wednesday (17/01).

At its height, around 30 firefighters were at the scene, alongside Sussex Police officers.

Thermal imaging cameras were used by crews, as they worked to put out the blaze on the ground floor of the building.

Everyone was accounted for and no injuries were reported.

People were asked to avoid the area and to keep windows and doors closed due to the large quantity of smoke in the air.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will take place in due course.

