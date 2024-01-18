A Sussex woman has been convicted of manslaughter following the death of an 18-month-old boy in her care.

Jaxon Syrett died in hospital on 24 September 2020 after being admitted several days previously with significant injuries.

On the afternoon of 18 September 2020 emergency services were called to a property in London Road to a report of a child having been seriously injured.

Eighteen-month-old Jaxon was rushed to hospital for treatment after Shannon Driver, from Bexhill-on-Sea, claimed he had slipped in the shower.

Driver had been looking after him while his father was at work.

Despite the best efforts of hospital staff Jaxon did not recover from his injuries and was sadly confirmed deceased on 24 September.

Subsequent examinations by medical professionals found he had suffered significant injuries that the post-mortem suggested to be 'non-accidental, i.e. inflicted trauma'.

A criminal investigation was launched, while Jaxon’s family were supported by specialist officers.

Driver, 27, of North Road in Bexhill, was arrested, subsequently charged with manslaughter and remanded in custody.

At Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday (17 January) Driver was found guilty of manslaughter.

She will appear at the same court for sentencing on 27 March.

Shannon Driver was found guilty of manslaughter at Lewes Crown Court. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Following conviction, Jaxon's family have issued the following statement: "The tragic loss of Jaxon has changed our lives forever.

"We will never see Jaxon's cheeky smile again, nor hear his infectious laugh and will miss every milestone Jaxon had to reach.

"Jaxon had his whole life ahead of him. We as a family hold and cherish every memory we have of Jaxon.

"We would like to thank everyone who has been involved with this investigation, and in getting a conviction and some kind of justice for our baby.

"The support we’ve been given in such devastating circumstances has been so appreciated."

Investigator Dick Hemmings said: "This was an investigation into the most tragic of circumstances.

"No family should have to go through what Jaxon’s have experienced, and I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences for their devastating loss.

"They have shown incredible strength and determination to support this investigation, which faced multiple delays during the court process.

"No judicial outcome can make up for this tragedy, but with this conviction we can look ahead to sentencing and the conclusion of this process."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...