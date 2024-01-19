A historic Finnish sauna that was gifted to the UK after the 1948 Olympic Games has been given national recognition that will “keep it safe for future generations”.

The “unique relic”, which is possibly the earliest surviving Olympic sauna in the world, has been granted Grade II-listed status.

It was moved from London to Aylesford, Kent, in 1949, and was used by employees at the Reed paper mill, which had ties to Scandinavia.

Finnish athletes trained at the mill’s sports facilities ahead of the Olympics.

Historic England director Tom Foxall said: “The Cobdown Sauna is a remarkable survival and would still be easily recognised by the Finnish Olympic team that gifted it to the nation back in 1948, as well as by the first paper mill employees lucky enough to have this novel sauna experience available to them.”

The timber-panelled building is believed to be the oldest surviving purpose-built sauna in England. Credit: Historic England

Since 1957, the wooden structure, fitted with a dressing room, kitchen, wet room as well as the sauna, has been at nearby Cobdown Park, where local people have used it ever since.

The timber-panelled building is believed to be the oldest surviving purpose-built sauna in England that is still used.

Cobdown Sauna Club, which runs the leisure facility, is looking to secure the sauna’s future by replacing the electrics.

The club’s Richard Young said: “I am so pleased that the Finnish Olympic sauna has been granted Grade II listing, which will keep it safe for future generations.

“We can now go forward and get the sauna working again for the members of Cobdown Sauna Club.”

Finnish athletes trained at the mill’s sports facilities ahead of the Olympics. Credit: Historic England

The sauna gained national recognition from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport after a recommendation from Historic England.

It was visited by the Finnish ambassador with Chatham and Aylesford MP Tracey Crouch last year.

Finnish ambassador Jukka Siukosaari said: “The listing of this Finnish sauna is excellent news, not only because of the building’s unique architecture, but also because of its significance to Finnish-British relations and our common sporting history.

“The London 1948 Olympics athletes’ village sauna is likely the oldest surviving Olympic sauna to date. Preserving it will guarantee that future generations in the UK will get to learn about sauna as an institution and its significance to the Finnish culture.

“I especially want to thank the local community in Aylesford who have looked after this special building for so many years.”

