A 60-year-old community nurse has been found guilty of sexually assaulting an 85-year-old woman in her own home.

It took seven hours and 43 minutes for the jury of eight women and four men at Reading Crown Court to find Steven Hicks guilty of sexual assault.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been receiving regular visits from nurses and carers following a fall on 19 December 2021.

Judge Kirsty Real said Hicks is due to be sentenced next week on 25 January.

Hicks, from Woodley, in Reading, visited the woman on 22 December in a routine visit.

He performed some examinations but he also claimed he moisturised her lower body, to account for his DNA being at the scene, but this wasn't recorded on his notes.

The trial has been taking place for almost two weeks at Reading Crown Court. Credit: ITV News Meridian

On 5 January 2022, Hicks arrived unannounced to the property - a day after the woman's evening visits were cancelled as her condition was improving.

The woman described a man dressed in PPE, surgical mask, a plastic apron and gloves, as well as glasses.

Outlined in the prosecution, Hicks is described as telling the woman he was there to "check her mobility". After she lay down on her bed, the woman says the attacker assaulted her and placed his face near her crotch.

When she complained, the man apologised, telling her he had got "carried away".

After the incident, the elderly woman asked the nurse for his identity card, which he said was in his car. He then left the house.

Throughout the almost two-week trial, Hicks claimed he couldn't remember where he was at the time of the assault.

On the day of the attack, Hicks says he spent time with his son in the afternoon. But he cannot account for his whereabouts afterwards saying: "I was asked by an officer to put this information to them, I honestly can’t remember - year before, a specific location, date and time, I can’t give it. I can give possibilities."

However, not only did mobile phone data place him near the victim's house at the time of the incident, but CCTV nearby showed a man matching his description in the area too.

His DNA matched one found at the scene over 15 days later. Hicks suggested it was from the previous meeting, but DNA experts said this was highly unlikely and the prosecution says this showed he didn't moisturise her in December and the DNA came from the January assault.

Hicks accessed the woman's personal details on several occasions throughout the two weeks, including twice on the day of the incident - even within the time of his son’s visit. The prosecution alleged this was so he could find out when she'd be alone.

Thames Valley Police were able to make an arrest after DNA evidence came back. Credit: TVP

Specialist investigator, Philippa Sharman from Thames Valley Police, says the main issue in the case was around identity as it was unknown who the masked man was.

But once the DNA evidence came back, they were able to arrest Hicks.

"Having interviewed him [Steven Hicks] a number of times, I don't know how to describe him," said Sharman.

"He's his own person, confident in what he says. There are parts of his account in court that differed from police interview, and he says that's because he couldn't remember. As the prosecution case would say it's because it's untrue."

On remembering minute details of his first visit to the victim, versus having no memory of his whereabouts at the time of the incident, Sharman says it's a way for him to get out by saying he was there.

"Personally, for something so relevant I would hope you remember the detail we needed. Is it the case he can't give us that details because he was at the complainant's address?"

Links to support and advice:

NHS

Help after rape and sexual assault

Sexual Abuse Referral Centres - Find a SARC

Rape Crisis (England and Wales)

Helpline: 0808 500 2222 (24/7)

www.rapecrisis.org.uk

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...