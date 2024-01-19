Firefighters had to rescue six cows after they became trapped in an underground slurry pit.

Crews in Dorset were called to a farm in the village of Puddletown at around 12.40pm on Thursday 18 January.

The farmer reported that they had fallen through an inspection cover and had been trapped there for hours.

A farmer had reported his animals getting into difficulty near Water Barn Track in Tolpuddle. Credit: Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service

Two members of animal rescue teams were sent into the hole and utilised farm machinery and strops to safely remove the cows.

Throughout the incident, firefighters had gas monitors in the pit to make sure there were no dangerous gases present.

All six cows were rescued and are now recovering.

Animal rescue equipment was attached to the cows to pull them back through the hole. Credit: Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service

