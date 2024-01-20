A car has crashed into the front of a veterinary surgery in Hampshire in the middle of the day.

On-call firefighters were called shortly after midday yesterday (Friday 19 January) to Chalet Hill in Bordon.

The road was closed while firefighters assessed the damage, but say luckily no-one was trapped.

A spokeseperson for Bordon Fire Station said: "Fortunately nobody was trapped inside the vehicle, with the crew able to assess and treat one casualty at the scene.

"Chalet Hill was closed whilst emergency services were in attendance.

"An HIWFRS USAR officer provided advice on the damage before firefighters made the scene safe and handed the incident over to police.

"The on-call crew returned to station following the stop message at 12:42."

