Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Kit Bradshaw has been to meet Bugsy - one pest controller's secret weapon to sniffing out bed bug infestations.

There's reportedly been a 65% increase year-on-year of bed bug infestations in the UK.

O ne pest control service in Kent has told ITV Meridian that callouts to deal with the parasites are at an all-time high.

Carl Morris who runs t he Thanet-based business says he has come up with a secret weapon to sniff out the pesky bugs - his dog Bugsy.

Bugsy can smell out the parasites from wherever they are hiding within seconds.

Speaking to ITV Meridian Carl said: "People have had people out and they’ve said ‘no, you haven't got nothing, we’ve searched everywhere, we can’t find it.’

"We bring the dog in, it took her less than five seconds to find those bed bugs.”

Bugsy can sniff out infestations of bed bugs. Credit: ITV Meridian

Carl's revealed that bed bugs are a 'serious problem' which is getting worse and worse and says callouts for their business is at its highest number it's ever been.

According to the NHS the small insects can often live on furniture or bedding, and their bites can be itchy, but do not usually cause other health problems.

If you suspect you may have bed bugs, the NHS advice is to contact your local council as they can be very difficult to get rid of yourself.

Technician Gemma Morris added that people are often embarrassed to admit if they think they have an infestation in their home.

Play Brightcove video

Technician Gemma Morris says people often try and treat the problem themseves.

“I know that bed bugs have skyrocketed, especially in Ramsgate, Margate… I’m getting calls every day about bed bugs.

“A lot of people never want to admit they’ve got it, so they try to treat it themselves at home and it just doesn’t work.”

Local council officials in Thanet insist they haven’t noticed a sizeable increase in bed bug reports.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

What do you do if you find bed bugs?

Do

wash affected bedding and clothing on a hot wash (60C) and tumble dry on a hot setting for at least 30 minutes

put affected clothing and bedding in a plastic bag and put it in the freezer for 3 or 4 days

clean and vacuum regularly – bedbugs are found in both clean and dirty places, but regular cleaning will help you spot them early

Don’t