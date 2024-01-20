Detectives who've been searching a water tank in Gibraltar as part of their investigation into the disappearance of a Portsmouth sailor who went missing more than 35 years ago say they have not identified anything to move the case on.

Simon Parkes, 18, from Bristol, was serving on board HMS Illustrious in 1986 when he disappeared while it was docked in Gibraltar.

The radio operator went onto shore but never made it back on-board and when the ship returned to Portsmouth days later, no one knew what had happened to him despite a huge manhunt to find him.

Officers from Hampshire Police have this week (15 January 2024) been carrying out e xcavation work at Town Range Car Park and Trafalgar Cemetery as part of what they say was a potential further line of enquiry - spending hours analysing two tonnes of material from a water tank.

Two tonnes of material from a water tank in Gibraltar has been assessed as part of the investigation. Credit: Hampshire Police

But police have confirmed that nothing has been located, leaving his long-suffering parents with no answers.

Despite the lack of new evidence, officers say the investigation remains ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Edwards, who is overseeing the investigation, said: “Based on new information specialist officers have spent five days in Gibraltar following a potential new line of enquiry.

"We have excavated an area at Town Range Car Park, around and inside of, a water tank and have assessed the material removed.

"Disappointingly following this second excavation at Town Range Car Park and Trafalgar Cemetery we have not identified anything that helps to move the investigation into Simon’s disappearance forward.

"There is no intention to expand our search area or move to other locations at this time. However it is important to stress that our investigation does remain ongoing.

Margaret and David Parkes hold a photograph of their son Simon Parkes, who was last seen in December 1986. Credit: Family handout/Hampshire Constabulary/PA

“I’d like to thank our colleagues from the military who helped to ensure the search undertaken was thorough in very challenging conditions. In only five days the team has processed more than twelve tonnes of material in the underground water tank that has been sealed for some time.

"The conditions were hot, damp and filthy but team members spent hours at a time inside the tank to search through every item found.

"At least two tonnes of material has been brought up to the surface for sieving and fingertip examination.

"I’ve personally overseen the search activity and I’m incredibly proud of the team’s performance and dedication when they have been faced with such a difficult task.

"I’d also like to thank Royal Gibraltar Police for their assistance with this latest operation and the public in Gibraltar for their patience during this activity“We have kept Mr and Mrs Parkes informed of our progress and I’d like to thank them again for their support.

"We know this remains a difficult time for them and we hope our ongoing work will one day bring them the answers they so desperately want”.

