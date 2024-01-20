Police are hunting for a female driver with long blonde hair in connection with a hit and run in Banbury in Oxfordshire.

A 21-year-old man was crossing the road on Upper Windsor Street at 4:30pm yesterday afternoon (Friday 19 January) when he was involved in a collision.

He was taken to hospital with broken bones and lacerations, where he remains in a stable condition.

Police say a small yellow vehicle involved did not stop at the scene.

Investigating officer PC Kevin Crick of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision to please contact Thames Valley Police.

“The driver of the car momentarily stopped, but then left the scene, and I am urging this person to get in touch with us.

“I would also appeal to anybody who was driving in the area and may have dash-cam capturing the incident to please contact us, likewise if you know the identity of the driver.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240029706.”

