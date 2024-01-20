Driver are being warned of disruption after National Highways issued an amber severe weather alert for gales in the South East region of the country.

The whole of Kent and Sussex is expected to be affected by strong winds from 9pm on Sunday (21 January) through until around 3am on Monday. (22 January)

Gusts will frequently reach 50-60 mph, perhaps 70 mph at times and, along exposed coastal stretches 80mph is possible at times.

Winds will turn westerly around mid-morning on Monday and ease.

The Met Office says there is a 'good chance' that power cuts may occur, and likely that there will be some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

Drivers and those using public transport are being warned of longer journey times and cancellations, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected.

There is a particularly high risk that high-sided vehicles and other 'vulnerable' vehicles such as caravans and motorbikes could be blown over.

ITV Meridian weather presenter Philippa Drew said: "Whilst it will be a chilly night tonight those winds building are likely to prevent any frost from forming.

"Outbreaks of rain will come once we reach Sunday evening, with the wind strengthening with a wind warning coming into force."

A National Highways spokesperson said: "If planning to travel, road users are advised to plan ahead, or you may wish to delay your journey."

The amber wind warning follows days of particularly cold weather.

The UK had its coldest night of the winter so far on Tuesday into Wednesday, when Dalwhinnie in the Highlands experienced a temperature of minus 14C.

