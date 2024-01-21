Play Brightcove video

Watch the ITV News report on the sanctuary's struggle against the flood waters. Reporter Mel Bloor spoke to the charity's Molly Hall.

An animal charity in Berkshire says it's struggling to stay open, with recent flooding set to cost them around £20,000.

The National Animal Welfare Trust says it now faces a financial fight to repair damaged buildings and enclosures, as well as buy-in vital supplies of animal feed.

Four fields at the charity's Great Shefford site are under water after the River Lambourn burst its banks.

Molly Hall from the Trust said it's distressing for both staff and the animals:

"It's quite upsetting to watch them especially the goats.

"When we have taken them past the water, they jump up on to their platforms they don't want to come down even when bribed with food.

The goats have been distressed by the rising flood waters

"They are absolutely terrified of the rising water and it's just unsettling really knowing that you can't give them the happiness that they have had."

The majority of the animals have been moved to higher ground but at a cost to the charity.

The remaining fields do not have enough grass for the sheep to graze on so staff are having to buy alternative, more expensive food for them.

The charity says it's dogs are also suffering as they now have nowhere to roam off lead.

The lower fields could be under water until April

It's not the first time flooding has affected the Trust.

Over the years it's put in as as much flood prevention as possible without impacting the local village, but sadly it hasn't been enough.

"We've discovered it's going to cost us between fifteen and twenty thousand pounds in damages to get everything repaired and that's including the fencing, the animal housing, all the building work that has to be done so it's going to cost us quite a substantial amount."

The charity has been told the water isn't likely to go down until April.

A fundraising page has already reached nearly £10,000 but the charity needs to reach double that to cover its costs.