A man and woman have died along with their pet dog, after being hit by a car in Bearsted near Maidstone.

The accident happened as they were walking on Thurnham Lane at 1.40pm on Saturday, 20 Jan.

Police and paramedics attended but the couple, in their 60's, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a black BMW X5, remained at the scene and is helping police with their investigations. They have not been arrested.

Kent Police are seeking witnesses to the collision and asking anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward.

The road, between Pilgrims Way in Thurnham, and the Ware Street in Bearsted, was closed for several hours but has since re-opened.