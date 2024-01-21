Police have confirmed a woman has died in a crash on the M40 in Oxfordshire.

The southbound carriageway remains closed between Junctions 8A and 6 following the accident, involving a lorry, at around 4.30am on Sunday, 21 Jan.

Dozens of motorists were stuck for several hours, many heading to airports, before the queues were turned round and diverted.

Thames Valley Police say the road will remain closed until at least the early afternoon while they carry out investigations.

They have thanked the public for their patience and understanding.

The woman's family have been informed.