Passengers cheered and clapped when the plane landed. Credit: Matthew Connell

Footage has revealed the moment passengers applauded and cheered for a pilot who was trying to land a plane as it approached the runway at Gatwick Airport during Storm Isha.

Strong winds resulted in travel chaos this weekend including for airline passengers.

A video filmed inside a plane preparing to land at Gatwick shows the aircraft tilting from side to side as it approaches the runway.

When the pilot safely lands, passengers can be heard cheering and applauding.

One passenger shouted: "Go on Geezer!".

Matthew Connell captured the moment on his flight back from Ibiza. The plane was supposed to land at London City but was diverted to Gatwick Airport because of the storm.

He described it as "one of the most unstable approaches" he had experienced, adding it was "fun but violent".

Hot on the heels of Storm Isha, Storm Jocelyn will bring windy conditions right across the UK with northern areas likely to be worst affected.

