Shop owner Alex Terfaoui spoke to ITV News Meridian's Ciaran Fitzpatrick

Two restaurants have been badly damaged after a car crashed into them in Oxford.

The vehicle was left flipped on its side following the collision on Saturday night (20 January) on Iffley Road.

The owners of the restaurants say significant repairs will need to be made before they can reopen due to shutters and doors being smashed.

The owner of one of the shops, Alex Terfaoui, said: "I feel very sad to be honest, and there was a lot of work I've done here.

"It was hard work.

"I've been running it for one year.

"Even the graffitti cost a lot of money and time as well.

"But thanks to God, no one died here, no kids, because that place is where most of the kids like to sit."

The owners of the takeaway shop next door say thousands of pounds will be lost in takings as they cannot open.

Thames Valley Police say structural engineers are assessing the damage.

