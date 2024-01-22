A greenhouse was blown onto train tracks in Kent last night during Storm Isha which saw gusts of up to 80mph.

Southeastern Railway posted a picture of a greenhouse blocking the tracks at Westgate-on-Sea, near Ramsgate in Kent, shortly after midnight.

They said: "This is the greenhouse that is currently blocking the line at Westgate-on-Sea. If you live near the railway, please do check that items in your garden are as secure as possible in stormy weather."

The storm battered the county, closing roads, railways and ferries.

Southeastern confirmed that the line at Westgate-on-Sea had been cleared just before 3am, though disruption across the rest of the network continued during the strong winds.

The Medway Valley line had also been obstructed during the early hours by a trampoline that had landed on the track at Rainham.

A trampoline also blew onto the tracks. Credit: BPM Media

Southeastern has since confirmed that all lines across its network are now open and free of obstruction following the overnight storm. However, there are some delays on routes.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place across the UK until midday today.

