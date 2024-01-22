Penguins visit care home residents in Winchester

Residents living in Hampshire care homes have had a visit from Humboldt penguins.

Groot and Pringle took a leisurely stroll around Otterbourne Hill in Winchester and also met the Mayor and Mayoress of Eastleigh, Cllr Nick and Mrs Ann Couldrey.

Pringle then made a return visit, this time with his penguin pal Widget, to St Giles View in Winchester.

They even got some pampering when they popped into the hair salon.

A spokesperson for Brendoncare said the visits "have many beneficial effects on everyone’s wellbeing".

They added: "Residents and colleagues can see them close up and whenever possible, cuddle them.

"This sensory stimulation is particularly beneficial for people living with dementia.

"Above all, they bring love and companionship, providing many magical memories, especially during these darker days of winter."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...