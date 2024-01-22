A tree has crashed through a roof and into the bedroom of a home in Hampshire during Storm Isha.

Strong winds saw gusts of up to 90mph last night which caused the tree to fall onto the property in Medstead, near Alton.

The tree also went through power cables, took down a broadband line and caused a water leak in the house.

The road next to the house was also closed to traffic.

Parts of the tree are being removed from the roof of the house. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Tree surgeon, Paul Skiba, said it's caused "a lot of damage" to the property.

He added: "When I arrived last night it was pitch black, really windy, raining, couldn't really see the extent of the damage but then once we got here this morning you could see what's happened and how bad it was."

The team of tree surgeons have been working to remove the tree from the roof of the house and clear up the debris on the road.

Tarpaulins have been put on the roof of the house to stop the water leak.

Mr Skiba said with an increase in storms passing through the area, more trees have been coming down.

Hot on the heels of Storm Isha, Storm Jocelyn will bring windy conditions right across the UK with northern areas likely to be worst affected.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...