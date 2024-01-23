A reward of up to £20,000 is being offered by the charity Crimestoppers to help catch the killer of an Eastbourne woman.

The appeal comes 19 years after Jennifer Kiely was murdered. The mother-of-three was stabbed multiple times and then set alight.

Jennifer’s body was found in a seafront shelter on the lower promenade at Holywell, Eastbourne, in the early hours of Saturday, 22 January 2005.

A pushchair the 35-year-old habitually had with her was found on top of her body.

Crimestoppers, a charity which is independent of the police, is supporting the investigation by offering up the reward for anonymous information it exclusively receives, that leads to a conviction.

Police are keen to eliminate from their investigations a man who was seen the night before Jennifer was murdered, walking to the rear of the Grand Hotel.

He is described as Eastern European because of his accent and appearance and around 5’ 10-11", with a slim to medium build, with light blond coloured, short hair, with no particular style. He had a roundish face with dominant cheeks and jawline. He was wearing a short, dark blue jacket which had a collar and was zipped right up to his chin. He was also wearing a pair of grey jeans and white trainers.

Police carrying out searches in Eastbourne, 2005. Credit: ITV Meridian

Annabelle Goodenough, Crimestoppers Regional Manager, said: "This is a shocking and very sad situation and Jennifer’s family deserve answers and justice. Her mother Margaret describes her as a sweet, loving and giving person, and she thinks about Jennifer every day.

" Speaking up about crime can be daunting. Our charity understands why there can be a reluctance to come forward with information. We are hoping that with the passage of time, this will be easier.

" Crimestoppers is completely independent of the police. You can make a difference by passing on what you know whilst being protected by our guarantee of anonymity. That means no police, no courts, no witness statements. Put simply, when you contact our charity online or on the phone, there’s no comeback.

" Please speak up anonymously by either calling our UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or use our website’s secure anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

" We cannot trace your call or track your IP address. No one will ever know you contacted us. You may think your information is insignificant, however it could make all the difference."

