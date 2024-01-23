Credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

Three climbers had to be rescued from a cliff face in Portsmouth after becoming stranded following a change in the weather.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service were called to Chalkpit Road in Paulsgrove early on Sunday morning.

Crews from Southsea and Cosham were supported by the rope team from Eastleigh who were able to lower themselves down and one by one lift the casualties to safety.

They were then assessed by paramedics.

The fire service left the scene at around 7am.

