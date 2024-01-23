Electrical fault causes fire inside Oxford shop

Firefighters have tackled a blaze inside a shop in Oxford caused by an electrical fault.

Crews from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire on Cowley Road on Sunday evening where they could see flames inside the shop window.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus went into the shop and extinguished the fire.

The road was shut for around an hour while the incident was dealt with.

Incident Commander Jason Clifford said the property had working smoke alarms that alerted the flats above and allowed the residents to evacuate quickly.

He urged the public to check they have working smoke alarms in their properties.

