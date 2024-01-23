A hairdresser was pulled to safety by one of her customers as a car crashed into a barber shop in Oxford.

The crash happened at 11am this morning (Tuesday 23 January) where a red car crashed into the front window of Millbrook Barbers in Grove near Wantage.

It's thought to have been caused by an elderly woman who lost control of her car while parking.

Five people were in the front of the shop at the time, including customer James Ivey who was having his hair cut in the seat by the window.

He said he looked through the mirror and turned to see a car coming towards the window.

James Ivey pulled the hairdresser to safety. Credit: ITV News Meridian

It was then that he grabbed the hairdresser and pulled her towards him so she was out of the way.

He said: " Yes she's injured but it could have been a lot worse."

The hairdresser has since received some stitches.

Mr Ivey said the car was still revving and smoke filled the room as he ushered people out.

Jo Ias, the owner of Millbrook Barbers, says it was a "terrifying" experience and she is "very upset, very shaken".

She said: "It was very fast but also kind of like in slow motion."

The shops will be closed until further notice.

