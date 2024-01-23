Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Langford led police on a pursuit through Salisbury before he was arrested

A man who led police on a dangerous pursuit through Salisbury has been jailed and given a lengthy driving ban.

Ricky Lee Langford, 35, of Rotherham, was spotted by a police officer driving an Audi A3 with what they believed to be cloned plates on August 24 2023.

The officer attempted to get Langford to pull over, but instead he reversed back and failed to stop.

Langford drove through red lights, hit multiple kerbs and drove the wrong way round a roundabout.

He eventually crashed his car along a country lane and then attempted to run from officers, who had been pursuing him, before he was arrested.

Ricky Lee Langford was jailed for six months and disqualified from driving for 49 months. Credit: Wiltshire Police

Langford was sentenced at Salisbury Magistrates Court on January 19 after pleading guilty to failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and driving without a licence and insurance.

He has been jailed for six months and disqualified from driving for 49 months.

PC Ben Greening, from our Roads Policing Unit, said: "At one point during the pursuit, Langford went round a right-hand bend on a national speed limit road contravening solid white lines, making this a high risk pursuit. He showed absolutely no regard for other road users and only stopped the vehicle when he did because he lost control and crashed into a hedge.

"Further enquiries showed Langford was wanted in South Yorkshire on recall to prison - he was clearly intent on doing anything in his power to evade police.

"Langford committed multiple Fatal Five offences during this pursuit – these are the driving offences which are most likely to cause serious or fatal collisions on our roads. The risks he took were extremely dangerous and it is fortunate that nobody was injured or worse, killed, as a result of his mindless and selfish actions.

"I welcome the custodial sentence and four year disqualification. We do not want individuals like this on our roads and will do all that we can to target people like Langford."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...