Radiator thermostats in Oxford town hall have been padlocked shut in a row over the room temperature.

Clear plastic tags and padlocks appeared after New Year to stop people from changing the temperature of the room.

Cllr Anna Railton said councillors admitted they have been changing the temperature - a move which seems to be "slightly exasperated town hall staff trying to get hold of their heating bills".

They said: "This has always been a problem in offices hasn't it, people will have different internal temperatures which is why this is always a big fight.

"It is a grade-II listed building, it is difficult to heat, it's effectively heated by the taxpayer so I have some empathy with the town hall staff on this one."

A spokesperson from Oxford City Council said: "The radiator thermostats have been locked in the town hall to maintain a constant comfortable temperature in the offices.

"Temperatures are regularly monitored and changes made when required."

