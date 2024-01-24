Nicole Scherzinger and Sam Ryder are among the artists set to headline Henley Festival in the summer.

The black-tie music and arts festival, by the riverside in Henley-on-Thames, will run for five nights from Wednesday 10 July to Sunday 14 July.

Gladys Knight, who sung 'Midnight Train to Georgia' with her group Gladys Knight & The Pips, will also headline the festival.

Other performers include Rylan, Dave Stewart's Eurythmics Songbook, House Gospel Choir and The Bootleg Beatles.

Henley Festival last year

Comedians Dara Ó Briain and Sara Pascoe will be performing as part of the comedy line-up.

Young musicians, comedians and visual artists in the RISE line-up will be given the opportunity to take their first steps on stage.

Jo Bausor, CEO of Henley Festival, said: “RISE is rapidly becoming the beating heart of Henley Festival and is at the core of everything we do.

"We’re delighted to be able to expand our RISE programme in 2024 to provide more paid opportunities for young emerging talent to perform, exhibit or complete work placements.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...