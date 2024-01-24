Play Brightcove video

Watch: People using a homeless centre in Reading say it would be a tragedy if it closed, as ITV News Meridian's Kara Digby reports

Homeless people in Reading say it would be a tragedy if a drop-in centre they rely on closed.

The charity Churches in Reading Drop-In Centre based in St Saviour's Church Hall only has months before it could be forced to shut over rising rent and energy bills.

It supports people without permanent homes, and those sleeping rough, with food and clothing.

They can come to get a hot meal, take a shower, get a haircut, or simply be somewhere warm.

However the centre needs around £100,000 a year just to pay the bills, and currently only has half of that.

Manager Mabel Gregory started the charity more than 30 years ago. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Manager Mabel Gregory said: "Basically in the past few months our electric and gas has doubled.

"Our gas bill is £1,000 a month, we've had a rent increase, and we've had insurance costs, so everything, just like your home, everything has just gone way up."

Daniel has been coming to the centre for around 20 years now and has experienced both sleeping on the streets and sofa surfing.

He said: "It's hard to fit in anywhere but, somehow, this place keeps everyone together like a community.

"Most of the people here don't have a lot of family or friends or support or money, but these guys here look after us loads. Basically, they're angels."

When asked what it would mean if the centre closed, he said: "It would be a tragedy for a lot of people.

"I really believe this place needs to keep running. We need it to keep running."

Daniel has been coming to the centre for around 20 years. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The centre is run by volunteers and two paid staff members. To see more than 30 years of the charity's work come to an end, Ms Gregory says, would affect not only those who come here, but the town itself.

She said: "It's not good for people who have no home to find themselves on the street. It's not good for the community and it is certainly not good for the public.

"It's good if people are in here and they can keep warm, and if they've got bad mental health, it's a safe place to be."

The team has until around April before the fate of the centre becomes clear.

They say that raising £50,000 will not be easy, but will keep fighting to provide a lifeline to those less fortunate.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...