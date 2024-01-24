A man has died after being struck by a vehicle at a car wash in Hampshire.

A 35-year-old man was hit at Car Wash Bay in Bishopstoke at 12.14pm on Sunday (21 January).

He suffered serious injuries and died in hospital last night (Tuesday 23 January).

A 42-year-old man and 53-year-old man, both from Southampton, have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

A 23-year-old man from Southampton, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving, has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Police officers are urging witnesses or anybody with dashcam or CCTV footage to call them on 101 quoting the number 44240029591 or report it online.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

