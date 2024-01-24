Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Tony Green caught up with Eric Dixon

A 100-year-old driver from Kent who's been behind the wheel for 87 years says age is just a number.

Eric Dixon started driving just before he turned 14 and has since driven HGVs, buses, coaches and cars.

He's still motoring around in his Kia and believes someone's age does not impact their ability.

He said: "Don't judge people by their age, judge them by what they can do I think that is far fairer.

"Some people at 60 shouldn't be driving but there again there's people at 100 that are very good drivers."

Other than parking on zigzags once in the 1940s, he has had a blameless record.

In the war, he drove heavy vehicles for the royal engineers.

Mr Dixon's neighbour and very close friend Margaret is often in the passenger seat.

She described him as a "very courteous" driver, adding: "I would say a very careful driver he's not slow. He can put his foot down when he wants".

Eric and Margaret. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Mr Dixon says he will know when it's time to stop driving.

He said: "I honestly feel that I will know when the time is due to pack it in and I will.

"I've seen too much of other people who shouldn't be driving. I don't want to be one of them."

Do you have to retake a driving test over a certain age?

Driving licences expire when you turn 70, but people can renew them every three years if they want to carry on driving.

According to the insurance company RAC, drivers over 70 years old "won’t have to take another test and there’s no upper age limit for driving".

Drivers who are still fit enough to drive can continue doing so for as long as they want to.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...