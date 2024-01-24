The trial of an aristocrat and her partner accused of over the death of their baby daughter is expected to start on Wednesday.

Constance Marten, 36, and Mark Gordon, 49, face trial after baby Victoria was found dead on an allotment in Brighton, East Sussex, last March.

They are charged with the manslaughter by gross negligence of the girl between January 4 and February 27 last year.

The pair also face charges of perverting the course of justice, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty and causing or allowing the death of a child.

Court artist sketch of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon with a dock officer at the Old Bailey. Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The defendants, of no fixed address, have denied the charges against them.

On Wednesday, a jury is expected to be sworn in at the Old Bailey.

Prosecutor Tom Little KC is then expected to open the case against the defendants.

The trial before Judge Mark Lucraft KC is expected to go on until March 8.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...