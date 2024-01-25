A community nurse has been jailed for four and a half years for sexually assaulting an 85-year-old woman in her own home.

Steven Hicks, 60, visited the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on 22 December 2021 during a routine visit.

Hicks, from Woodley, Reading, performed examinations but he also claimed he moisturised her lower body, to account for his DNA being at the scene, but this was not recorded on his notes.

The victim, who is now 87, had been receiving regular visits to her home in Earley from nurses and carers following a fall on 19 December 2021.

Steven Hicks pictured leaving Reading Crown Court on the first day of the court case. Credit: Hyde News & Pictures Limited

On 5 January 2022, Hicks arrived unannounced at the property, a day after the woman's evening visits were cancelled as her condition was improving.

The woman described a man dressed in PPE, surgical mask, a plastic apron and gloves, as well as glasses.

Outlined in the prosecution, Hicks is described as telling the woman he was there to "check her mobility".

After she lay down on her bed, the woman says the attacker assaulted her.

CCTV footage shows a figure walking past nearby houses around the time of the assault

When she complained, the man apologised, telling her he had got "carried away".

After the incident, the elderly woman asked the nurse for his identity card, which he said was in his car. He then left the house.

At Reading Crown Court on Friday 19 January 2024, the jury of eight women and four men found Hicks guilty of sexual assault after seven hours and 43 minutes of deliberation.

Throughout the almost two-week trial, Hicks claimed he couldn't remember where he was at the time of the assault.

In his police interview Hicks said: "I know this is not looking good for me"

On the day of the attack, Hicks said he spent time with his son in the afternoon, but he could not account for his whereabouts afterwards.

He said: "I was asked by an officer to put this information to them, I honestly can’t remember - year before, a specific location, date and time, I can’t give it. I can give possibilities."

However, not only did mobile phone data place him near the victim's house at the time of the incident, but CCTV nearby showed a man matching his description in the area too.

His DNA matched one found at the scene more than 15 days later.

Hicks suggested it was from the previous meeting, but DNA experts said this was highly unlikely and the prosecution says this showed he did not moisturise her in December and the DNA came from the January assault.

Hicks accessed the woman's personal details on several occasions throughout the two weeks, including twice on the day of the incident even within the time of his son’s visit.

The prosecution alleged this was so he could find out when she would be alone.

Specialist Investigator, Philippa Sharman, Thames Valley Police

Specialist investigator, Philippa Sharman from Thames Valley Police, said the main issue in the case was around identity as it was unknown who the masked man was. But once the DNA evidence came back, they were able to arrest Hicks.

Philippa Sharman said: "Having interviewed him [Steven Hicks] a number of times, I don't know how to describe him.

"He's his own person, confident in what he says. There are parts of his account in court that differed from police interview, and he says that's because he couldn't remember.

"As the prosecution case would say, it's because it's untrue."

On remembering minute details of his first visit to the victim, versus having no memory of his whereabouts at the time of the incident, Sharman says it's a way for him to get out by saying he was there.

She said: "Personally, for something so relevant I would hope you remember the detail we needed. Is it the case he can't give us that details because he was at the complainant's address?"

During the sentencing hearing at Reading Crown Court, Judge Kirsty Real told Hicks: "You went to the home of an elderly woman in the evening and you had no legitimate reason to go there. It was a deception.

"There was a significant degree of planning. You were in full medical equipment and you knew that other carers would not be there. There is a very high degree of abuse of trust involved.

"You affected your victim's sense of independence and safety in her own home - and you have undermined her trust in other carers."

The victim's impact statement which was read out at Reading Crown Court said: "One of the worst parts of thinking about what happened to me is the worry that it could happen to my granddaughters as easily as it happened to me.

"What happened to me should have never happened. I am 87 years old now and I should be able to trust the services put in place to help me recover at home."

Shilpa Shah, Crown Prosecution Service lawyer, said: "This was a shocking crime carried out by someone in a trusted profession.

"Steven Hicks knew the victim was vulnerable and that no other carers were due to visit her that evening, and he used his position to gain access to her home to assault her, in her own bedroom.

"Hicks denied the charges against him, but we were able to present evidence to the court clearly linking him to the assault.

"His DNA matched that found on the victim and her clothing, and his phone data placed him near her home at the time of the offence. He will now spend time in prison for his crime."

Links to support and advice:

NHS - Where to get help

NHS - Find a Sexual Abuse Referral Centre

Rape Crisis (England and Wales) - Helpline: 0808 500 2222 (24/7)