Five people are in hospital and three have been arrested after Dorset Police responded to a report of a 'disturbance' in Bournemouth.

Police were called to the incident this afternoon (25 January) in Meyrick Road.

One person has sustained injuries believed to be serious but not life threatening

In a statement, the force says: "Dorset Police received a report at 2.46pm on Thursday 25 January 2024 of a disturbance in Meyrick Road in Bournemouth.

"Officers attended the scene and five people were reported to have sustained injuries.

"All have been taken to hospital for treatment. One of them has sustained injuries that are believed to be serious but not life threatening.

"Two people were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. A third person has been arrested on suspicion of assault by beating.

"Following the initial response of officers at the scene, this matter is now in an investigative phase and a policing presence will remain in the vicinity as further enquiries are conducted and a number of cordons have been put in place.

"Officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns and neighbourhood policing teams will be carrying out reassurance patrols in the area."

