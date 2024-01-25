Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Tom Savvides met photographer Chris Harrison

A street photographer is challenging the eye by capturing unusual scenes in the seaside resort of Brighton.

Chris Harrison has spent seven years taking photographs out of season when the city is quieter and calmer.

Thousands of people flock to the city's eight-mile beach every year in search of some summer sun.

However, Chris wanted to reflect the city it in a different light and at a different time of year.

Seagulls are a huge part of Brighton's character. Credit: Chris Harrison

Chris said: "I like to come out when the weather is a little bit unpleasant because it's a bit more challenging but you're also going to get pictures that you might not necessarily relate to Brighton, or you get to see Brighton in a slightly different way.

"There are fewer people around, the beaches become more spacious and the light goes a bit softer."

The street photographer set himself the project after a 15-year hiatus.

The images will soon feature in a picture book called Sideshow.

Chris captures unusual scenes around the city. Credit: Chris Harrison

Chris decided to crowdfund his latest project, raising £13,875.

His photographs feature seagulls, people and objects at moments most visitors would not usually see.

Rachel Gillies, senior lecturer in photography at University of Brighton, said: "A lot of people can take photographs with their mobile phones with great cameras, but being able to do it again and again and build your own style within that is something that takes hard work and practice.

"That's what we're interested in, we're interested in people who have a passion for looking beyond the first photo perhaps and seeing which photos are behind them."

