A speeding drink-driver who caused the death of a 16-year-old boy in Christchurch and then fled the scene has been jailed for 11 years.

Tyrone Franklin, aged 25 of Poole, was sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court, after admitting charges of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving without valid insurance.

Expert reports into the collision concluded that Tyrone Franklin was travelling at a speed of around 80 to 85mph at the time of the impact, with the speed limit in the area 40mph.

Franklin's Honda Civic crashed into Billy Lardner as he was walking on Parley Lane by the the traffic light junction at the entrance to Bournemouth Airport.

16-year-old Billy Lardner from Christchurch was pronounced dead at the scene.

Billy Lardner died when a speeding drink-driver crashed into him outside Bournemouth Airport. Credit: Dorset Police.

Billy had spent the evening working at the airport and left work at around 9.30pm on 30 June 2023.

He was approaching the traffic light junction outside the airport when he saw his brother, who had come to collect him, stopped at the lights in his vehicle.

As Billy went over the pedestrian crossing, he was struck by the Honda, which was coming from the direction of Chapel Gate.

Following enquiries, Franklin was located at an address in Poole the following afternoon and was arrested.

Further investigative work uncovered CCTV footage of Franklin at a pub in Bournemouth, where he could be seen consuming alcohol from around 3.30pm on the day of the collision for a period of several hours.

Detective Constable Michelle Underwood, of Dorset Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Team, said: "Nothing will ever make up for the unspeakable loss suffered by Billy’s family and loved ones that resulted from Tyrone Franklin’s actions."

"His dangerous driving after consuming alcohol was compounded by the fact that he fled the scene in an attempt to escape justice.

"Through our enquiries we were able to identify Franklin as the driver responsible for this tragic incident and ensure he was brought to court to face the consequences of his actions."

