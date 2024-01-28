Maidstone boss toasts magic of FA Cup and says 'bring on' the fifth round

George Elokobi toasted the magic of the FA Cup after Maidstone's 2-1 win at Ipswich, but insisted he always believed the National League South side could produce one of the great upsets in the competition’s history.

Maidstone scored with their only shots on target at Portman Road, while despite facing 38 attacks on goal, Brazilian keeper Lucas Colovan denied the home side with a string of first-half saves.

Cue jubilation for the 4,472-travelling support, with all-eyes now on the fifth round draw.

Ex-Wolves defender Elokobi said: “We had to be resilient for 98 minutes and I drummed this into our players.

“We prepared right and told them to enjoy the occasion because they are already history makers in the eyes of the world, eyes of the people who watch football and to take every bit of the glory today.

“If you know George Elokobi, he is a believer. I am a believer,” he insisted.

Jubilant Maidstone fans and star keeper Lucas Colovan Credit: PA

All eyes will now be on who Maidstone, – who reformed after being liquidated in 1992 – draw in Sunday’s draw.

Elokobi added: “If we can have another big tie away from home then the magic of the FA Cup is still alive. Whichever club we draw, we will take it.

“The community will be looking forward to who we draw next. Again this is the magic of the FA Cup and to be in the hat for the fifth round is truly amazing. I am really proud and honoured to be the manager leading this.”