A Hampshire man who assaulted his former business partner with a meat claw has been jailed.

Jonathan Oliver, aged 51, turned up the victim’s home address in the Portchester area at around 7.55pm on 29 September 2022.

The victim, in his 60s, was at home with his wife when they were alerted to their rear patio doors being smashed.

Winchester Crown Court heard how Oliver entered the address holding a hammer before searching the house for his former business partner, with whom he had become involved in a civil dispute which resulted in Oliver being ordered to pay a significant amount of money.

The men grappled with each other before Oliver punched the victim in the neck and body whilst wearing a meat claw.

The victim sustained significant slash wounds and cuts, as well as 12 puncture wounds to his neck, and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Oliver was subsequently arrested at his home address in Catherington Lane, Waterlooville, and charged with attempted murder.

The case went to trial in Winchester in November 2023, where the jury found him not guilty of attempted murder, and guilty of causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

On Monday, January 22, Oliver was jailed for 4 years, and handed an indefinite Restraining Order.

Police Staff Investigator Lynsey Jones said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim, and his wife, who was faced with extreme violence in his own home.

“There can be no excuse for what Jonathan Oliver did, and we want the public to be certain that we will never tolerate any form of violence in our community.

“Robust action will be taken by police against anyone who behaves in this manner, and Oliver will now pay the price for his actions.”