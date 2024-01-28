Five people involved in selling sick puppies to unsuspecting members of the public - pocketing over £500,000- have been sentenced for fraud and animal welfare offences.

The court heard that the RSPCA was contacted by numerous concerned people who had bought puppies from the group, based at Meopham in Kent.

In some cases, the puppies had been poorly with parvo virus - a highly contagious and often fatal illness - and had died within days of being taken to their new home.

The RSPCA investigated and, during a warrant with Kent Police in September 2021, searched two properties in Beechwood Gardens - where 30 dogs were removed - and one in Longfield Road.

At both Beechwood Gardens properties, a number of dogs were found in poor conditions, described by a vet as “dark and smelly”, where light and heat lamps weren’t turned on, pens were soiled with urine and faeces and no food available. Three puppies needed urgent veterinary attention.

Puppies were found in filthy and freezing conditions Credit: RSPCA

A mobile phone was found on the road outside one of the properties and appeared to have been recently discarded.

Data on the phone related to sales of puppies in late 2020 and early 2021 which was linked to Louise Smith and one of the Beechwood Gardens properties.

At the second Beechwood Gardens property, a number of dogs were found outside in wooden sheds. In the sheds were five dogs - a shih tzu and a bichon frise, a cavalier King Charles spaniel and two Yorkshire terriers - who had matted fur, skin and dental diseases.

A vet at the scene assessed that all of these dogs had been suffering.

Other adult dogs at the property also had matted fur and coats that were urine and faecal stained.

One of these was heavily pregnant and also had mild conjunctivitis and some dental disease, another pregnant dog was in a similar condition and a further dog in a similar condition also tested positive for giardia, a parasite that can cause diarrhoea.

All the animals have since been re-housed but many needed medical treatment Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA inspector Vikki Dawe, part of the charity’s Special Operations Unit which investigates organised crime such as puppy farming, said: “These dogs were all being kept in horrible conditions with very poor care which did not remotely reflect the expectations of buyers who saw the adverts placed for them.”

Wally David Beaney, 39, of Beechwood Gardens, Meopham, Kent was sentenced to four and a half years immediate custody and a ten year-ban on keeping dogs after pleading guilty to four section 4 offences under Animal Welfare Act.

Louise Smith, 63, of Beechwood Gardens, Meopham, Kent was sentenced to two years and four months custody, and disqualified from keeping dogs for five years after pleading guilty to one section 4 offence under Animal Welfare Act.

Maria Smith, 36, of Beechwood Gardens, Meopham, Kent was sentenced to two years and four months custody, and disqualified from keeping dogs for five years, after pleading guilty to two section 9 offences under Animal Welfare Act.

Charlotte Lauren Byron, 37, of Longfield Road, Meopham was sentenced to two years and three months custody after pleading guilty to one charge of conspiracy to commit fraud.

Debbie Lorraine Lampard, 70, of High View, Vigo, Kent was sentenced to an 18 month conditional discharge, after pleading guilty to selling puppies without a licence under section 13 of the Animal Welfare Act.

A number of phones were seized during the warrants, containing enquiries from people who had got in touch enquiring about purchasing puppies.

During their investigations, the RSPCA discovered that Wally Beaney had been purchasing large quantities of puppies of various breeds from a variety of different sources, including from Wales.

Messages on his seized phone showed that he travelled to Wales to collect puppies, with one message saying: “Bought 20 last week, sold about four, I’m sweating. I got cockapoo westies and some other crosses, been slow this week… could do with going back into a good four month lockdown.”

Inspector Dawe said: “The defendants conspired together to acquire and sell puppies through advertising them in such a way as to entice the potential purchaser into coming to see the puppy, where they inevitably want to purchase it regardless of any warning bells.

“They advertised the puppies under different aliases and as a ‘private’ seller, making it appear as if the puppy had been bred from a family pet and not from somewhere unknown or farmed.

“The puppies were then sold from the defendants’ home addresses and buyers were told that they had been bred from the family pet and were being sold from family homes.”

The court heard that the RSPCA had been made aware of three Golden Retriever puppies, all purchased from Charlotte Byron’s address in Longfield Road, Meopham, Kent, in July 2021. The puppies were aged around eight weeks old and were from the same litter. All died within four days of being purchased.

One of the puppies was collected by his new owner at midday on 17 July 2021 - and died at 4.45pm after being “quiet yet restless” and showing signs of dehydration.

A prospective buyer gave a witness statement confirming she had visited the puppies on 14 July 2021, with a view to buying one. However, she received a message just days later saying that the puppy she was hoping to purchase had died from suspected parvo virus.

The message was sent on 17 July 2021, the same day after two of the other puppies - who later died - had been collected by their new owners.

A vet who examined the case said in a statement, which was presented to court: “This suggests that the seller knew a litter mate was sick at the time of their sale. Yet the other puppy purchasers were not notified, either at purchase that a litter mate was unwell or that a litter mate became unwell.

“By informing the purchasers as soon as a litter mate became ill, not only could there have been a different outcome for these pups had they received rapid veterinary attention, but also their suffering could have been reduced.”

Following the sentencing, Inspector Dawe said: “ Puppy farming has upsetting consequences for the puppy’s owners and the puppies themselves.

"We'd always encourage anyone thinking of getting a puppy to adopt rather than buy, and to do lots of research first to ensure they source a dog responsibly.”

All of the dogs who were removed during the search warrants were signed over to RSPCA care and have all since been rehomed.