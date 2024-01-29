Play Brightcove video

WATCH ITV News Meridian Ciaran Fitzpatrick reporting from Sandhurst.

Celebrities, including influencer Hakan Hassan and reality TV star Dan Osborne, took part in a charity football match in honour of a Sandhurst teenager who died from a glioblastoma brain tumour.

Ethan Treharne passed away at 17 years old in 2021 and today (29 January) would have been his 20th birthday.

Whilst preparing for his GCSEs, he began experiencing severe headaches and slurred speech. Despite multiple operations, radiotherapy and chemotherapy nothing could save him.

His family have been fundraising ever since, and hope superstars from the sporting, TV and online world can help raise further awareness.

Play Brightcove video

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.

Hugh Adams, Brain Tumour Research, says: "It's one of the most common malignant tumour and sadly just 1% of people will survive for ten years having been diagnosed with a GBM.

"The medium survival rate is 12 to 18 months, that's really short in this day and age where we're progressing in treating breast cancer and leukemia.

"We're just not doing that for brain tumours and particularly in this area of malignant tumours like GMB. We've got to do better in memory of boys like Ethan."

Ethan's family say they will carry on raising money and awareness in his honour.

Just before kick off a minute’s applause for Ethan was hosted by Eastenders legend Ricky Groves.

At a match last year more than 2,000 people attended and raised £21,000.

