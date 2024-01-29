Play Brightcove video

Watch the video report by Andy Dickenson

Canterbury Cathedral attracts around 350,000 visitors a year, but from today they will be able to take a tour of its historic precinct grounds for free.

It's hoped the scheme will help more people enjoy the unique place of worship - only having to pay to look inside the Cathedral itself.

It's one of a series of changes being made by the new Dean of Canterbury, who's also introduced a policy to allow dogs into the building for the first time.

"People often say of this place that you look at the stones and in the stories of Canterbury Cathedral, and you find the history of England," The Very Rev Dr David Monteith, Dean of Canterbury, said.

"And the key thing is that that's not just something in the past, but that history lives in us. And we then become part of that story as we engage with it, we support it, and as we move forward.

"As far as Barney, our Lurcher, is concerned, the precincts belong to him. So he's going to share them with everybody.

"And, of course, since the summertime, we've had dogs coming into the cathedral itself. And so he just keeps an eye to make sure they're all well-behaved."

During the trial, visitors will only need to pay to enter the Cathedral building itself. As always, it is free to attend a service of worship or to come into the Cathedral to pray.

However, it costs nearly £30,000 per day to keep the Cathedral open to all, and it receives little funding from Government or the Church of England.

It's hoped this move will tempt more people to not only witness this architectural wonder of the south east, but spend more time - and money - in the city as a whole.