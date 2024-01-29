Gogglebox star Pat Webb has died aged 75 after a long illness, the show has confirmed.

'Mummy Pat' appeared alongside her son Stephen Lustig-Webb, from Brighton, during series 10 to 12.

In a tribute, Stephen said his mother was "one in a million" and the "absolute centre of our world".

Writing on Instagram, he said: "Mummy Pat, you were one in a million, took everyone at face value, would share your last fiver with a stranger, the salt of the earth and the absolute centre of our world! Rest in peace mum."

Lisa Baggs, who had also starred on the show, commented: "Oh Stephen I’m so sorry! Your mum was so funny when you were both on Gogglebox, sending you, Daniel and your family so much love."

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, the Channel 4 show said it was "saddened" to announce the death of the popular cast member.

They said: "We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox star Mummy Pat Webb passed away this weekend at the age of 75 after a long illness. Pat was a much loved cast member on the show from series 10-12 alongside her son Stephen.

"Mummy Pat will be remembered and missed by her children Stephen, Denise, Sharon, Beverley and the extended family.

"Our thoughts are with the family who have requested privacy at this sad time."

Stephen was joined by his mother Pat for two series, until his husband Daniel Lustig became a star on the show.

The couple announced they would be leaving Gogglebox last year.

