WATCH ITV News Meridian Joe Coshan reporting from Maidstone.

Maidstone United made even more history at the weekend, reaching the fifth round of the FA Cup.

They beat premier league-chasing Ipswich Town who sit 98 places and four divisions above them in the football pyramid.

It's being described as one of the biggest FA Cup shocks ever.

Most of the 4500 Stones supporters who travelled to Ispswich would’ve been content with just scoring at Portman Road, and minibus driver Lamar Reynolds gave them the chance to celebrate with a cool finish just before half-time.

But those celebrations came at a cost, a yellow card for substitute defender Chi Ezennolim.

People in Maidstone have been reacting to the Stones' historic FA cup win over the weekend.

Defender Chi Ezennolim said: "I kind of shot myself in the foot because I was meant to be coming on and then I didn't because I was on a yellow. That was annoying but at the same time it was worth it. The boys got the job done so that's the most important thing."

Before the game, Maidstone manager George Elokobi told his players to believe.

Even after Ipswich equalised, they did, their hero from the last round Sam Corne, snatching the winner once again.

But man of the match was goalkeeper Lucas Covolan, who made 12 saves to keep his side ahead.

M anager George Elokobi said: "They've made history and their dream is still on. The FA Cup magic is still very much alive. Maidstone in the fifth round, just bring it on. It just keeps getting better and better."

Most of the players who featured in Saturday’s win were given today off, but not for Maidstone-born midfielder Bivesh Gurung, who’s training for tomorrow’s match in the Kent Senior Cup.

Midfielder Bivesh Gurung said: "I've represented the youth teams so I've got that sort of affiliation with the club. I'm just so proud, so happy for everyone that was involved and I feel so privileged to be part of this team.

The Stones will now face either Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry City in the FA Cup fifth round.

