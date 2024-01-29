A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found in a street in Littlehampton in West Sussex.

Police were called to Gladonian Road on Sunday (28 January) where the body of a 51-year-old man was discovered.

The victim died at the scene.

Police say his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A boy, 16, from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme, said: “We understand this is a shocking incident for a close-knit community in Littlehampton; my condolences are with the family and friends of the victim, and anyone affected by this death.

“We are working hard to establish the facts surrounding the tragic events of last night, and need the assistance of the public to do so, especially by calling in if you were in Gladonian Road between midnight and 6am, either on foot or in a vehicle.

“It would also support the investigation if any social media posts did not speculate about what happened. If you have information, please call in to the police and we will take that information from you.”

You can contact police online, or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Sett. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.