Dog walkers are being urged to keep their pets on leads around sheep so they don't disturb pregnant ewes ahead of lambing season in a few months' time.

Hampshire Constabulary said it gets regular reports of livestock worrying involving dogs off leads.

Livestock worrying is when a dog attacks or chases livestock on agricultural land which can result in significant injury, suffering or death.

It added - whilst the majority of dog owners walk their dogs in a responsible manner - there are a small minority whose "recklessness puts the welfare of other animals at risk".

To help protect the welfare of sheep, the force is asking people to keep dogs either on leads or under close control around livestock.

People walking their dogs in a field with no livestock should keep their dog in sight at all times and be confident it will return on command.

It is a criminal offence for a dog to actively worry livestock and the owner or person in control of the dog can be prosecuted.

The dog can also by shot by the farmer to end an attack.

If you come across a sheep on its back, police say, try to roll it over and raise the alarm with the farmer.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...