Six people have been jailed after more than 30 handguns and hundreds of bullets were found at a 'firearms factory' in Sandhurst.

Officers raided a property on Munnings Drive in October 2022 and found:

More than 30 handguns

1 converted sub-machine gun

Dozens of component parts for firearms

Hundreds of bullets

A work-bench with a press and ammunition re-loading equipment was also set up in the kitchen.

Officers say the property was essentially a 'firearms factory' in which imitation firearms were being converted into functioning guns for onward sale.

Kenneth Brittain, aged 24, of Munnings Drive, Sandhurst has been sentenced to 18 years and nine months’ imprisonment.

Ben Phillips, aged 42, of London Road, Wokingham has been sentenced to 18 years and nine months’ imprisonment.

Danny Walker, aged 33, of Simmonds Close, Bracknell has been sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment.

They pleaded guilty in April last year to one count each of conspiracy to sell/transfer a pistol, it being a prohibited weapon and conspiracy to sell/transfer ammunition.

A seventh man was given a suspended sentence and community service. Credit: South East Regional Organised Crime Unit

Katie Lee, aged 31, of Munnings Drive, Sandhurst was sentenced to three years and nine months’ imprisonment. She pleaded guilty in April last year to one count each of encouraging or assisting the manufacture of prohibited weapons and encouraging or assisting the sale or transfer of prohibited weapons.

Mark Dyson, aged 53 of Seymour Court, Crowthorne, was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment. He was found guilty by unanimous jury verdict, following a trial in October last year, of one count each of conspiracy to sell/transfer a pistol, it being a prohibited weapon and conspiracy to sell/transfer ammunition.

Jacob Peters, aged 37, of Brunswick Hill, Reading was sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment. He pleaded guilty in September this year to two counts of possession of firearms with intent to transfer or sell.

Deyonte Bryan, aged 28, of Severn Way, Tilehurst, Reading, was sentenced to six months suspended and 10 days community service. He pleaded guilty to one count of failing to comply with the direction of a Section 49 RIPA notice and found guilty of a further count of the same offence.

Benjamin Phillips, Danny Walker, Jacob Peters, Katie Lee, Kenneth Brittain and Mark Dyson. Credit: South East Regional Organised Crime Unit

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Kay Hutchings, of SEROCU, said: "Firearms have no place in our communities and I am glad that we were able to bring these seven individuals to justice.

"The group were brazen with their activity, with many of the weapons strewn throughout rooms in the property along with bowls of ammunition including previously fired cartridges in the process of being loaded with other projectiles, which can be highly dangerous.

"Bryan further tried to frustrate our investigation by refusing to provide his PIN for a number of phones which is an offence, he was prosecuted accordingly.

"As a result of our investigation we have undoubtedly prevented a large number of firearms from making their way into our communities.

"If you have any information about firearms in your community, please report it to your local police force by calling 101. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website."

